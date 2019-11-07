Zimbabwe: Quartet Up for Stealing U.S.$33 000, Title Deeds

Four men, who reportedly masqueraded as police officers and stole US$33 000 and title deeds for two stands in Harare, were yesterday granted $1 000 bail.

Simbarashe Nyajina (25), Lovejoy Nyamande (59), Antony Mudehama (22) and Charles Kapenzi (62) were arrested while trying to sell one of the properties through a newspaper advert.

Mbare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje ordered the quartet back in court on November 22 for trial.

Prosecutor Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe told the court that on September 22, 2019 at around 9pm the suspects went to the Waterfalls home of Mrs Nomatter Makomva and told her caretaker, Mr Pheneas Rateiwa, that they were police officers and he was under arrest.

He said they ordered him into their car, drove off and later dumped him.

The four, he said, returned to Makomva's homestead and stole US$33 000 that was in the safe, a driver's licence belonging to Morgan Douglas, title deeds of 200 Crete Road and 207 Monavale Township in Waterfalls and went away.

Mrs Makomva reported the matter to the police.

On count two, the court heard that on October 27 2019 Nyajina placed an advert for Makomva's stand number 207 Monavale Township, Waterfalls, Harare, which he was selling for US$40 000.

Mrs Makomva saw the advertisement and took the newspaper to the police which led to the arrest of the four and the recovery of the title deeds. The advert is being used as evidence in the case.