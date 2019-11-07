South Africa: I Was Fooled By Iqbal Survé

7 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya

It is now history that those who were critical of Iqbal Survé have been vindicated. My experience in the last two years of working as an editor at an Independent Media publication was a complete farce.

Having written an article published by Daily Maverick in defence of Independent Media under the leadership of Iqbal Survé, Alide Dasnois and Chris Whitfield's book Paper Tiger, on the Independent Media Group under the leadership of Survé, has disturbed my false peace on the subject. A lot has happened since that article was published in 2015.

It is my lot that fairness demands I say something about or denounce it altogether, lest history records me as I was when the article was written. I need to respond to my younger self. And set the record straight.

First, I do not regret writing the article. At the time I believed every word I wrote.

I was not coerced. I had not once been asked to place even a picture in the newspaper I was editor of, and I sincerely believed that the campaign against Survé was malicious and ill-founded.

By the time I rejoined the group (I had started my formal journalism career as a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

