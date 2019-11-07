Kenyatta's Foreign Tours Good for Kenya, Says Monica Juma

7 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Anita Chepkoech

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has justified President Uhuru Kenyatta's foreign trips as a necessary activity for the country's development.

Dr Juma asked Kenyans to understand that Mr Kenyatta's duty as the head of State is to cut deals that will spruce the economy, something that does not only happen within the country's boundaries.

President Kenyatta has made over 90 trips abroad in his seven-year stint at the presidency, something that has angered the tax burdened citizens.

"The president has a duty to grow opportunities and reduce the risks for this country. These don't just happen within the territory of Kenya.

"If we have to push to an upper middle income country and grow wealth domestically, we have to engage with other nations and, therefore, the President has to interact. That is part of his daily life even when he is in Nairobi," said the CS in an exclusive interview with Daily Nation and NTV.

FOREIGN INVESTMENTS

She said the foreign interactions are the reason Kenya is the biggest attractor of direct foreign investments and increase in the ease of doing business globally.

But it seems the situation on the ground is different as the partnerships entered into by the head of State have instead served to burden Kenyans with heavy taxes that have subsequently doubled the cost of living.

But Dr Monica views the hefty debts as a price that comes with undertaking major projects.

"There is no way to attract investment without using money. What is important is what is the debt being used for?" she said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.