Sudan's Forces for Freedom and Change - 'Hand Al Bashir to ICC'

Khartoum — The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), Sudan's main opposition coalition and major mover in the December Revolution, has reached consensus that ousted President Omar Al Bashir should be transferred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to face prosecution for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity once his current trial in Khartoum for corruption and money laundering has been completed.

During a meeting with Sudan's Attorney General Tajelsir El Hibir on Thursday, the visiting EU delegation led by the Deputy Secretary General of the European Union External Action Service, Jean-Christophe Belliard, asked the A-G to clarify Sudan's position on handing-over ousted president Omar Al Bashir, as well as the official position on the violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

During a press conference at the Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) offices in Khartoum on Sunday, spokesman for the FCC's Central Council, Ibrahim El Sheikh stressed that the FFC has reached an agreement regarding the issue of handing over Al Bashir to the ICC. "We have no reservations about this issue anymore", he added.

He added that after the completion of Al Bashir's ongoing trial concerning corruption and money laundering, we will hand him over, El Sheikh said.

The FCC confirmed that they have received more than 200 complaints against officials of the former regime related to human rights violations, financial issues, and trade unions.

El Sheikh told the press that they have authorised the advocacy and violations committees of the Sudan's Democratic Lawyers Alliance to initiate legal procedures.

Draft law to dismantle 'deep state'

FCC speaker Wajdi Saleh, confirmed that they have completed the draft law to dismantle the deep state. He further explained that the proposed bill includes the dissolution of the institutions of the former regime and the confiscation of property for the benefit of the state.

The Attorney General Tajelsir El Hibir, issued a decision to form a committee to investigate and investigate the 1989 coup. The Committee consists of the Chief Prosecutor Seif El Yazal as Chairman, Deputy Prosecutor Ahmed El Hala as a member and rapporteur, Brig Gen Abdeen El Taher Member as police representative, and lawyer Majid Osmana.

The Committee is authorised to investigate the 1989 coup and its legitimacy based on the constitution. The Committee has similar competence as the Public Prosecution under the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1991 and the Public Prosecution Act of 2017.