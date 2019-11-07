Zimbabwe: Taxi Driver Foils Robbery Bid

7 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Geraldine Zaranyika

A Harare man appeared in court yesterday on allegations of robbing a taxi driver after posing as a customer. Velton Tinashe Makufa (26) appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Victoria Mashamba, facing one count of robbery.

He was remanded in custody to today for bail application.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on Sunday, November 3, Gift Gera parked his motor vehicle at Holly's Night Club waiting for customers.

Makufa, who was in the company of his two accomplices - Piason and Tafadzwa - who are still at large, approached Gera and hired him to Coronation Road, Greendale, in Harare, and agreed on a US$5 fare.

Simbarashe Mushango, Gera's employer, was sleeping in the boot of the motor vehicle.

Gera drove to Coronation area as directed by Makufa.

It is the State's case that upon arrival at a Greendale house, Makufa instructed Gera to stop, purporting to have arrived.

As the motor vehicle stopped, one of the gang members who was on the back seat grabbed Gera by the neck and produced a knife and instructed him to comply with their instructions.

Makufa jumped onto the driver's seat and drove the vehicle while Piason and Tafadzwa pulled Gera to the back.

Gera resisted and started wrestling with his assailants.

The noise awakened Mushango, who was asleep in the boot.

The two accomplices, who are still at large, ran away leaving Makufa, who was on the driver's seat.

Gera, with the assistance of Mashango, effected a citizens' arrest on Makufa and took him to Harare Central Police Station.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.