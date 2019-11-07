Zimbabwe: Two-Year Branding Deal Leaves Tryson Chimbetu Smiling

Dendera star Tryson Chimbetu is a happy man following the success of his branding deal with Esteem Communications, which has opened new avenues for him.

He signed a two-year deal with the public relations company a couple of months ago and results have come earlier than expected.

The musician said he has managed to get slots at corporate functions, while his management team has enhanced professionalism through convergence with Esteem Communications team.

The dendera musician says the deal has also strengthened his brand and the corporate engagements are testimony to greater things to come.

"Engaging Esteem Communications was a good shot in the arm for Marxist Brothers. We are artistes and our domain is creating music and delivering it to the people.

"Having Esteem Communications handling our brand development side of business means more innovation and fruitful engagements with relevant arts stakeholders. It also means that engagement with the corporate world has been made simple," he said.

Esteem Communications managing director Sympathy Sibanda-Mazuruse echoed similar sentiments.

"We believe in the potential of the local arts and business industries and we are excited about our engagement with Tryson. The prospects are too many and we are already seeing the results," she said.

"Esteem Communications is helping him with digital marketing, public relations, reputation management as well as the entire corporate affairs side of his work.

"We are already in engagements with various potential partners and we expect a lot of positives out of them," she said.

Chimbetu's 2018 album which critics argue was a marked departure from the sombre and laid back Tryson of old has done well to position his art in the market.

Tracks like Maria, which already has an accompanying video, "Ndazomuwana", "Chipoko" and "Tochema kunaMwari" which carries the popular chant 'kana mazogara' are crowd favourites.