Gambia: The Attorney General Should Save the Integrity of the TRRC

6 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Court cases running concurrently with the TRRC proceedings is beginning to have impact on both sides which could be avoided.

The first test was the preferring of charges against Fatoumatta Jahumpa Ceesay and Yankuba Touray.

The court cases led to Kanyi being dragged to court after giving an emotionally charged testimony before the TRRC. The trial started to put into question the evidence given to the Commission.

A truth, reconciliation and reparation commission allows for testimony to be given without being subjected to rigorous cross examination. A court is interested in truth beyond reasonable doubt in hearing criminal cases.

In our view, any matter that is before the TRRC should not find its way in the courts until the Commission gives its report.

Hence the Attorney General should examine whether it is prudent to refer any matter emanating from the TRRC for criminal processes until the Commission completes its work other than issues requiring interpretation from the Supreme Court.

