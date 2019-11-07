Sudan: CAR Defense Minister Concludes Visit to Sudan

6 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Defense of Central African Republic(CAR) Marie-Noëlle Koyara, concluded her visit to the country Wednesday after holding a series of meetings and talks at level of government , ministry of defense and chief of staff.

She was seen off at Khartoum airport by Minister of Defense, Lt. Gen. Jamal-Eddin Omer Mohamed and Secretary -General of the Defense Ministry Gen. Mohamed Manti and a number of the Army commanders.

The Minister expressed pleasure over her visit to Sudan and said that brothers' issues should solved within African framework , stressing importance of cementing the deep rooted relations between the wto countries.

The CAR Minister lauded the close cooperation between armies of the two countries and expressed her gratitude to Sudan and its armed forces.

