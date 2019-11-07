Sudan: SC Says State Welcomes Contributions of Sudanese Expatriates

Khartoum — Member of Sovereign Council, Ayesha Musa Al-Saeed has underscored the state welcoming contributions of Sudanese working abroad to building the state , particularly in medical field.

She listened during meeting at the republican palace Wednesday with the Sudanese surgeon Khalid Ali Attal-Mannan to detailed briefing on role of the Health Partners International for which he has been working as volunteer since 2005 as well as role of the organization in delivering medicines to the developing countries.

The Sudanese surgeon Khalid said in press statements that he conveyed to member of the sovereign council readiness and desire of many Sudanese abroad to contribute to construction and progress of the country , alleviate the people's burdens, resolution of the country's issues , especially in areas of provision of health services and medicines.

He said that the member of the sovereign council welcomed and supported the initiative.