South Africa: Traditional Leadership Bullying Needs to Stop

opinion

Rural communities bear the brunt of the abusive and discriminatory comportment of traditional chiefs who enjoy state support.

The land in communal areas, or formerly Bantustan areas, is owned by the state, largely the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform. However, the state trajectory of disposing and entrusting the responsibilities of land acquisition, governance, administration and land use to traditional leaders has resulted in unintended circumstances.

The traditional leaders abuse this "power" vested in them under the notion that the land in communal areas belongs to them. They interfere with service delivery projects and legislative processes under the pretext of non-consultation. On the other hand, the same fails to involve, consult and elicit the consent of the rural people affected by the large scale investment projects. The land acquisition, land invasion and land grabbing mostly take place with the approval of traditional leaders. The same applies to Communal Property Institutions which is private land.

This patriarchal, undemocratic and unconstitutional practice has elevated a lot of traditional leaders to become elites in rural communities. The rural poor especially women are living under unbearable conditions. There is no accountability of unlawful collected tribal levies collected from the poor, the widowed...