South Africa: Traditional Leadership Bullying Needs to Stop

6 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Molatelo Mohale

Rural communities bear the brunt of the abusive and discriminatory comportment of traditional chiefs who enjoy state support.

The land in communal areas, or formerly Bantustan areas, is owned by the state, largely the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform. However, the state trajectory of disposing and entrusting the responsibilities of land acquisition, governance, administration and land use to traditional leaders has resulted in unintended circumstances.

The traditional leaders abuse this "power" vested in them under the notion that the land in communal areas belongs to them. They interfere with service delivery projects and legislative processes under the pretext of non-consultation. On the other hand, the same fails to involve, consult and elicit the consent of the rural people affected by the large scale investment projects. The land acquisition, land invasion and land grabbing mostly take place with the approval of traditional leaders. The same applies to Communal Property Institutions which is private land.

This patriarchal, undemocratic and unconstitutional practice has elevated a lot of traditional leaders to become elites in rural communities. The rural poor especially women are living under unbearable conditions. There is no accountability of unlawful collected tribal levies collected from the poor, the widowed...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.