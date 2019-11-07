South Africa: ANC's Empty Promises Doom SA to the Economic Doldrums

6 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Makashule Gana

Since the 'New Dawn' there have been high hopes for the ANC leadership moving from mere words to the actual implementation of plans to arrest the backward economic slide in which the party placed the country. Alas, this seems not to have been the case.

The recently released unemployment statistics emphasise South Africa's losing battle against poverty and inequality as a result of an economy in the doldrums. The ANC-led government shows no sign of stemming the tide of surging joblessness as the country reached the highest unemployment rate in 11 years, at 29.1%.

Since the ascendency of President Cyril Ramaphosa, there has been a tremendous amount of talk through several summits about improving the economy, but there has been very little in terms of walking these discussions into concrete action. In Gauteng, Premier David Makhura has failed to leverage the position of being the economic engine of the country, as the province saw a consecutive quarterly decline in employment with an above national average unemployment rate of 31%.

Unemployment is not an inexplicable phenomenon with causes that can't be identified. Instead, it is mainly a consequence of bad governance, rigid ideology and political expediency in the place of clear,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

