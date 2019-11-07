Rwanda: Rayon Bounce Back, Mukura Thrash As Kigali to Go Second

Wednesday

Rayon 6-1 Marines

Mukura 3-1 AS Kigali

Heroes 3-2 Espoir

JEAN Claude Iranzi was on the target twice as Rayon Sports demolished Marines 6-1 at Kigali Stadium to return to winning ways in great fashion and move three points within of leaders Police.

The victory - the biggest in Rwanda Premier League this season - came as a relief for Mexican Javier Martinez Espinosa after the Blues were winless in their previous three matches.

Strikes from skipper Eric Rutanga, Gilbert Mugisha, Said Iragire and Omar Sidibé completed the ruthless victory against struggling Marines whose consolation goal came from Bienvenu Mugenzi after goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi's failed attempt to clear the ball.

The defeat was Marines' fourth after eight matches this season, with the other games having earned them two wins and two draws.

Left-back Rutanga opened the scoring after 19 minutes, and it took winger Iranzi just a minute to double the advantage before netting his second goal on the night in the 27th minute. Forward Mugenzi scored on the stroke of half-time to pull one back for the visitors.

After recess, the hosts carried it from where they had left off as they created several chances against a visibly dominated Marines side, and their effort would be rewarded in the 56th minute with a Gilbert Mugisha's goal following a goalkeeping howler by Protegene Rukundo.

Former Mukura centre-back Iragire made it 5-1 at the hour-mark after rounding off two Marines defenders inside the area before Malian forward Sidibé scored from rebound to complete the rout with ten minutes to clock.

Following the win, Rayon moved back in the top four with 15 points, three off table leaders Police and two adrift of second-placed Mukura and APR who are third. SC Kiyovu, who face APR on Friday, are in fifth position with 14 points.

Mukura humble AS Kigali

In the meantime, Mukura bounced back with a 3-1 win over AS Kigali after losing 1-0 to APR last weekend. The victory at Huye Stadium lifted Tony Fernandez's side to a solitary point off the summit.

Innocent Ndizeye, Bertrand Iradukunda and former AS Kigali forward Evode Ntwari scored for Mukura while Faustin Nkinzingabo netted the lone strike for Eric Nshimiyimana's side who have only won once after eight match rounds into the 2019-20 campaign.

AS Kigali, who were widely seen as one of the top challengers for the league title, lie in 14th place with 7 points, just three above the relegation zone.