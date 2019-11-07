Rwanda: Volleyball - UTB 'Ready to Fight' for Maiden League Title

7 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Following their stunning performance during the preseason tournament last weekend, UTB have vowed to launch a strong bid in search for the club's first volleyball league title.

The 2019/2020 national volleyball league season gets underway on Saturday.

UTB claimed the preseason tournament's title on Sunday after beating the reigning league champions, Rwanda Energy Group (REG), in a five-set thriller at Gisagara Gymnasium.

Fidele Nyirimana's versity side begin their title challenge against two-time champions Gisagara, IPRC-West and former local giants APR this weekend.

"After a few years in the league, I think we have matured enough to win the title now. We have made strong signings, and the players are ready for the tough challenge ahead," said Nyirimana who joined UTB from Gisagara last year.

He added: "The preseason tournament helped me to assess my players and the depth of the squad. I know that it's going to be a long season, and that other teams have equally prepared well, but I have confidence in my players. We (at the club) all understand well the mission."

After finishing third last season, UTB have been one of the busiest teams on the transfer market as they signed three key players; right-attacker Nelson Murangwa, left-attacker Olivier Ntagengwa and centre-blocker Fred Musoni.

In other round-robin games on the opening weekend, defending champions REG will be up against IPRC-East and Kirehe.

