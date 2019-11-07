South Africa: Xenophobia Explained - 'A Failure of SA Government and Leaders'

analysis

A Cape Town conference on xenophobic violence in South Africa -- attended by Bongani Bongo, chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Home Affairs -- did not mention the about 300 refugees who have taken refuge in a church within walking distance of the conference venue.

Instead, Bongo told representatives from civil society, legal centres and the public that the crisis of xenophobia in South Africa cannot be solved by playing the blame game. He called on all South Africans to tackle the issue of xenophobia as a community. Parliamentary portfolio committee on Home Affairs chairperson Bongani Bongo addresses representatives on xenophobia in South Africa at a round-table event on 6 November. 2019 organised by Africa Unite and Human Rights Watch. (Photo: Tessa Knight)

"The problem of migration is not a problem that started in 2008. If you read the Bible, for those that are Christians, there is a huge thing of migration...