South Africa: Xenophobia Explained - 'A Failure of SA Government and Leaders'

6 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tessa Knight

A Cape Town conference on xenophobic violence in South Africa -- attended by Bongani Bongo, chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Home Affairs -- did not mention the about 300 refugees who have taken refuge in a church within walking distance of the conference venue.

A round table discussion on xenophobic violence in South Africa, hosted by Africa Unite and Human Rights Watch and attended by the parliamentary portfolio committee on home affairs chairperson Bongani Bongo, made no mention of the current refugee crisis taking place a stone's throw from the venue.

Instead, Bongo told representatives from civil society, legal centres and the public that the crisis of xenophobia in South Africa cannot be solved by playing the blame game. He called on all South Africans to tackle the issue of xenophobia as a community. Parliamentary portfolio committee on Home Affairs chairperson Bongani Bongo addresses representatives on xenophobia in South Africa at a round-table event on 6 November. 2019 organised by Africa Unite and Human Rights Watch. (Photo: Tessa Knight)

"The problem of migration is not a problem that started in 2008. If you read the Bible, for those that are Christians, there is a huge thing of migration...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Human Rights
Migration
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.