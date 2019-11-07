Zimbabwe: Netone, Potraz to Hold Joint Cyber Security Symposium

The country's second biggest network provider NetOne in partnership with telecommunications regulator, Postal Telecommunications and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), will tomorrow host a joint Cyber Security Symposium in Bulawayo.

The symposium will officially mark the end of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month which has been running under the theme "Safe Surfing".

The awareness program, a brainchild of the Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology and Courier Services, led by Honourable Kazembe Kazembe, has been running under different themes throughout the country with its main objective being to cultivate a cyber-security culture amongst internet stakeholders, unlock new opportunities for cyber security collaboration and information sharing.

Of particular significance during the month long awareness was the approval by Cabinet of the Cyber Crime, Security and Data Protection Bill.

The bill will combat cyber-crime and increase cyber security whilst complementing the SMART Zimbabwe 2030 initiative.

Safeguarding the National Critical Infrastructure, Child Online Safety, Cyber Security in the Workplace and Emerging Technologies were the cornerstone themes of the 2019 awareness month, discussed in public lectures throughout Zimbabwe. The symposium will facilitate the creation of a road map for adoption by all stakeholders.

The partnership with POTRAZ marks yet another feat for NetOne, as a development oriented entity with impetus to transform lives and develop communities throughout Zimbabwe.

The year 2019 has seen NetOne adopt a progressive trajectory, making strides within the sector, scooping numerous accolades that include the Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe (CCAZ) Service Excellence Award.

In addition to the latest award, NetOne was recognized by POTRAZ during their quarterly report as the only mobile network provider to have recorded market share growth in the communication sector.