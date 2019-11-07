Botswana: New Cabinet In

Gaborone — The new cabinet announced by President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi yesterday has many new faces with only six members- three full ministers and three assistant ministers, having served in the executive before.

Ms Unity Dow, who has been retained as Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Mr Eric Molale, now heading the Local Government and Rural Development portfolio, and Mr Kefentse Mzwinila, also retained at Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services are the three full ministers who have returned to cabinet.

Among the newly appointed assistant ministers, Messrs Kgotla Autlwetse, Sethomo Lelatisitswe and Karabo Gare have returned to Local Government and Rural Development, Health and Wellness and Investment, Trade and Industry respectively.

Also in cabinet are Dr Thapelo Matsheka as Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Mr Kabo Morwaeng who has been entrusted with the Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration portfolio assisted by Mr Dumezweni Mthimkhulu, Mr Kagiso Mmusi as Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Dr Edwin Dikoloti as Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security and Mr Thulagano Segokgo as Minister of Transport and Communications.

Others are Dr Lemogang Kwape, who has been appointed Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Fidelis Molao, who is Minister of Basic Education, Dr Douglas Letsholathebe as Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology, Ms Peggy Serame as Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry and Mr Mpho Balopi as Minister of Employment, Labour Productivity and Skills Development.

Mr Lefoko Moagi is the new Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technlogy and Energy Security, Mr Mmusi Kgafela heads the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing Development while Mr Tumiso Rakgare is the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development assisted by Mr Buti Billy. Another assistant minister at Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development is Mr Setlhabelo Modukanele.

Apart from Dr Dow and Ms Serame, other women in cabinet are Ms Anna Mokgethi as Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affars, Ms Phildah Kereng as Minister of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism, Ms Nnaniki Makwinja as Assistant Minister of Basic Education and Ms Beauty Manake as Assistant Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security.

Source: BOPA