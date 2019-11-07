South Africa: Kings Fly in Replacements

Cape Town — The Southern Kings have flown in replacements ahead of their final PRO14 tour game against Welsh side Ospreys in Swansea on Saturday.

The Kings have lost their captain JC Astle to an upper respiratory infection, with the lock returning home, while tighthead Rossouw de Klerk has an ankle injury and will also return home.

The Kings will be flying in veteran scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius and former SA Schools tighthead Lupumlo Mguca as replacements for the last game of the tour.

"Sarel wasn't fully fit before, and was struggling with a calf strain, but he brings a certain amount of experience for us," Kings coach Rob Kempson said.

The Kings have also rested flanker Tienie Burger from training this week to cope with the workload he has put in.

"Tienie put in tremendous work in the last game, so we will be keeping him a bit on the sidelines to

make sure he recovers and is ready for the next game," Kempson added.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 17:00 (SA time).

- PRO14 media

Source: Sport24