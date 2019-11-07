Namibia: Pirates Dominate Inline Hockey Champs

THE highlight on the Namibian Inline Hockey calendar, the Namibia Ice and Inline Hockey Association Championships were hosted at the Swakopmund Dome over the past weekend with the top four teams from the league fighting it out for the Theo's Superspar Trophy in the various age group categories.

Coastal Pirates once again dominated the championships, winning seven of the 10 age group divisions.

Spirits were running high, as the players fought for puck possession, precision passes and finishing with the puck in the opponents net.

Some games in the finals were simply dominated by Pirates, where their opponents did not manage to score any goals at all.

Pirates took the honours and won the u12, u14, u16, u18, Women, Masters Women and Open divisions.

One division that Pirates didn't win though was the u8 division where they came up against Kamikaze Red in an exciting final.

At the end of full time the teams were tied at 1-1, and after a further 10 minutes extra time the score remained at 1-1.

Play was continued for another 10 minutes and Kamikaze finally scored the golden goal to emerge as the champions of the division.

Kamikaze took home the championship trophies in the u8 and Senior Men's divisions, whereas Cazadores had to settle for several silver and bronze medals as runners-up.

During the official medal ceremony the top scorer, top assist and top goal tender awards were also handed out to the best three players in each age division.

The top female player was Corinna Weimann with 38 assists and the top male player Wim van der Plas with 30 assists.

Christine Röttcher was the top female scorer with 50 goals scored during the season, while Nicolai Bates of the u8 Kamikaze team was the top male scorer with 50 goals as well.

The referee award of the year went to Hanjo Zimny, with the most improved referees being Sean Lichti and Armandus Röttcher.

In the up-and-coming category, referees JD Gerber and John Ipinge were awarded for their refereeing efforts during 2019.