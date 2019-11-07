Ghana: Mark Addo Elected New FA Vice President

Executive Council (ExCo) member, Mr Mark Addo has been elected Vice President of the Ghana Football Association.

The President of Division One League side, Nzema Kotoko was elected yesterday after a marathon meeting of the ExCo at the FA Secretariat in Accra.

He stood against experienced FA gurus including Heart of Lions CEO, Randy Abbey, Medeama SC Board Chairman, Dr Toni Aubynn and a fourth candidate, Samuel Anim Addo who withdrew from the contest.

Mr Addo polled a total of six votes to earn the nod ahead of Randy Abbey who polled four and Dr Toni Aubynn who recorded a single vote.

By his election, he will serve as the vice for newly elected president of the association, Kurt Okraku who recorded an overwhelming third round victory at the October 25 Elective Congress.

Yesterday's exercise falls in line with the new GFA statutes that requires the Vice-President position to be voted for; a clear departure from the previous practice where the candidate is selected by the president of the FA.

The position of the vice president had been a subject for discussion after the Elective Congress with several names coming out as favourites.

The election, however, will pave the way for the FA to hit the ground running.