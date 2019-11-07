Ghana: Mark Addo Elected New FA Vice President

6 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

Executive Council (ExCo) member, Mr Mark Addo has been elected Vice President of the Ghana Football Association.

The President of Division One League side, Nzema Kotoko was elected yesterday after a marathon meeting of the ExCo at the FA Secretariat in Accra.

He stood against experienced FA gurus including Heart of Lions CEO, Randy Abbey, Medeama SC Board Chairman, Dr Toni Aubynn and a fourth candidate, Samuel Anim Addo who withdrew from the contest.

Mr Addo polled a total of six votes to earn the nod ahead of Randy Abbey who polled four and Dr Toni Aubynn who recorded a single vote.

By his election, he will serve as the vice for newly elected president of the association, Kurt Okraku who recorded an overwhelming third round victory at the October 25 Elective Congress.

Yesterday's exercise falls in line with the new GFA statutes that requires the Vice-President position to be voted for; a clear departure from the previous practice where the candidate is selected by the president of the FA.

The position of the vice president had been a subject for discussion after the Elective Congress with several names coming out as favourites.

The election, however, will pave the way for the FA to hit the ground running.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.