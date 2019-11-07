Ghana: 2019/20 Ghana Premier League to Begin Mid-December

6 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The 2019-2020 Ghana Premier League will commence in mid-December with government set to sponsor the new season, a GHANAsoccernet.com report has said.

According to the report, the government is hoping for a quick resumption of the Ghana Premier League as they hope to restore the game.

This decision was communicated when Ghana Football Association boss Kurt Okraku met President Nana Akufo-Addo at the seat of government last week.

Personal Aid and Spokesperson for the Sports Minister, Kofi Asare Brako who was present at the meeting confirmed government's readiness to ensure the Ghana Premier League returns in December.

"Government is ready to offer its support to the new Ghana Football Association led by Kurt Okraku. I can confidently say that government is ready to ensure that the Ghana Premier League returns in December", he told Happy FM.

Meanwhile, the resumption of the Ghana Premier League will see 18-teams competing for the ultimate with five teams to be demoted at the end of the season.

The 2017/18 season was abrogated by Congress and the adoption of two new teams, Accra Great Olympics and King Faisal for the new season.

The two teams were deemed to have been victims of some acts of injustice and those acts led to their relegation.

