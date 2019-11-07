Ghana: KKMA Praised for Improving Revenue Mobilisation

6 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Godfred B. Gibbah

Kpone — The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, has congratulated the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) for improving revenue mobilisation.

Mr Ashitey lauded the assembly when he presented an ambulance worth GH¢35,000.00 to the Kpone Municipal Health Directorate in response to the assembly's request.

Mr Ashitey also handed over to KKMA two double cabin pickups worth GH¢289,175.82, which were purchased from the KKMA's internally generated fund.

The ambulance would transport referred patients from health facilities in the municipality for treatment in other hospitals such as the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, while the pickups would be used for revenue mobilisation exercises.

Mr Ashitey urged the assembly to take good care of the vehicles, so that they would last long.

The Kpone Municipal Health Director, Dr Esther's Danquah, thanked Mr Ashitey for the gesture which she said would enable them promptly handle referrals across the municipality.

The Coordinating Director of KKMA, Mr Michael O. Amoako, on behalf of the assembly, thanked Mr Ashitey and pledged that the assembly would work harder to meet its targets.

In a related development, the management of Sunon Asogli Power Limited, has donated cleaning tools worth GH¢14,600.00 to the KKMA in support of its sanitation efforts.

They include 100 each of long brooms, bin bags and litter pick sticks, and 50 each of cutlasses, rakes, spades, shovels, and 10 wheel barrows, 10 liter bins and 40 long brushes.

General Manager of Sunon Asogli Power Limited, Kofi Kim, presented the items to Mr Ashitey, who handed them over to the Municipal Chief Executive of KKMA, Mr Solomon T. Appiah.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.