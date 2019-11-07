Ghana: KKMA Praised for Improving Revenue Mobilisation

Kpone — The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, has congratulated the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) for improving revenue mobilisation.

Mr Ashitey lauded the assembly when he presented an ambulance worth GH¢35,000.00 to the Kpone Municipal Health Directorate in response to the assembly's request.

Mr Ashitey also handed over to KKMA two double cabin pickups worth GH¢289,175.82, which were purchased from the KKMA's internally generated fund.

The ambulance would transport referred patients from health facilities in the municipality for treatment in other hospitals such as the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, while the pickups would be used for revenue mobilisation exercises.

Mr Ashitey urged the assembly to take good care of the vehicles, so that they would last long.

The Kpone Municipal Health Director, Dr Esther's Danquah, thanked Mr Ashitey for the gesture which she said would enable them promptly handle referrals across the municipality.

The Coordinating Director of KKMA, Mr Michael O. Amoako, on behalf of the assembly, thanked Mr Ashitey and pledged that the assembly would work harder to meet its targets.

In a related development, the management of Sunon Asogli Power Limited, has donated cleaning tools worth GH¢14,600.00 to the KKMA in support of its sanitation efforts.

They include 100 each of long brooms, bin bags and litter pick sticks, and 50 each of cutlasses, rakes, spades, shovels, and 10 wheel barrows, 10 liter bins and 40 long brushes.

General Manager of Sunon Asogli Power Limited, Kofi Kim, presented the items to Mr Ashitey, who handed them over to the Municipal Chief Executive of KKMA, Mr Solomon T. Appiah.