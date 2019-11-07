Sudan: RSF Offer Aid to Sibra People in West Darfur

Sirba — Rapid Support Forces (RSF)have offered aid in Kind to 50 vulnerable people mostly aged and elders at Karkari of Sirba locality in West Darfur, RSF Commander of West Darfur sector, Hamid Ambilo has said.

Ambilo visited the Karkari area to reassure about the security situations and inspects agricultural season besides providing assistance to vulnerable categories in the area.

Moreover, SRF have supplied the Mosque in the area with electricity using solar energy.

in addition, according to Amilo that RSF provided sports equipment for l sports teams and assistances to number of Kalwas (Holy Koran schools) in the area.

Ambilo said all these assistances were provided in response to direct instructions from deputy chairman of sovereign council and RSF commander Lt (Gen) Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.