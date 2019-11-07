Sudan: UNESCO Underlines Concern Over Crimes Against Journalists

6 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Representative of UNESCO Khartoum Office , Dr Ayman Badri noted while he addressing celebration held at Ministry of Culture and Information Wednesday on International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists that the statistics of crimes against journalist were alarming.

He revealed that 881 journalists have been killed over the last ten years, 44 in this year and nine percent of crimes committed against journalists in the year 2019 escaped penalty.

Dr Ayman indicated launching a plan this year on protection and safety of journalists , saying UNESCO is working on necessity of punishment of those who commit crimes against journalists.

He said there was a trend for establishment of national mechanisms for preserving rights of journalists in Sudan.

The UNESCO representative affirmed importance of strengthening legal cooperation with authorities concerned with protection of journalists.

He pointed out that International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists this year under the theme "KeepTruthAlive".

