Sudan: Nicola Affirms Government Keenness to Solve Agriculture Problems

Khartoum — Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) Member Raja Nicola addressed Wednesday the ceremony of distributing agricultural equipment for a number of states at Hurriya Squire within a program adopted by the commission of Disarmament Demobilization and Reintegration DDR. The program was supported by Sweden in partnership with UNDP.

Nicola said the support provided to the states represents an important point in supporting farmers for preparation of soil, collecting crops and increasing of productivity.

She stressed that the government determined to solve agricultural sector problems and rehabilitation of the sector, strengthening farmers' capacity until they were able to contribute positively in Sudanese economy and increased the national income.