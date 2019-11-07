Sudan: Darfur Conference - Peace Before Land Registration

Nyala — The Land Conference in South Darfur recommends the rationing and registration of land be stopped until the peace process has been completed and the displaced people and refugees have returned to their areas of origin.

The conference was organised in Nyala by the Darfur Land Commission, in cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

The conference concluded that illegal arms must be collected as soon as possible. It also seeks that the western African settlers, who have taken over the land of the displaced, be deported.

Voluntary return

The conference recommends accelerating the voluntary return of displaced people and refugees. Services must be provided to those villages to which people return.

Other recommendations include a realistic review of laws and procedures for registration of customary ownership of land (land owned by indigenous communities and administered in accordance with their customs), and the participation of women and native administration leaders in all mechanisms concerning land use.

Pasture tracks

The recommendations also include an early revision of pasture tracks, that are meant to keep cattle of herdsmen away from the crops of farmers, as well as the restoration of the West Savannah and Jebel Marra development projects.