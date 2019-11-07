Sudan: 85 Percent of Sudan's Pastoralists Face Poverty and Hunger

Khartoum — More than seven million people in Sudan suffer from poverty and hunger, 85 per cent of them are pastoralists, according to the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries Adil Farah.

Farah addressed a workshop on livelihood support for pastoralists and small-scale producers in Khartoum on Monday. A study by the Ministry of Health shows that more than 4.5 million people in Sudan are at risk of malnutrition, he said.

Khidir El Faki speaking on behalf of the Directorate of Animal Health and Epidemiology, claimed the livelihoods of pastoralists and farmers can be improved by boosting animal health, doing epidemiological surveys, raising awareness among pastoralists, and developing veterinary services.

Eight states

The project to achieve this targets the eight states of Blue Nile, Sennar, White Nile, North, South and West Kordofan, Kassala, and El Gedaref.

He stressed that the project supports of meat exports and will have an impact on Sudan's international trade in meat.