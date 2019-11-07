Sudan: TSC Discusses Partnership With Westminster Organization

6 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) members, Ayesha Musa and Raja Nicola, Wednesday received, separately,the Regional Director of Westminster Organization for Democracy in Middle East and North Africa, Dr. Dina Mulhem and discussed the partnership and cooperation with the Westminster organization in the field of democratic transformation in Sudan.

Following the meeting Mulhem said in a press statement that they reviewed issues relating to the vision of the transitional institutions for the coming stage in Sudan.

She praised the efforts exerted by the Transitional Sovereignty Council in the democratic transition and the role of women in the coming stage of Sudan history.

She said that they also reviewed the horizons of cooperation the exchange of experiences between Westminster Organization, the leaders of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and the other Sudanese national institutions.

