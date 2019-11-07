Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets With U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor

Washington — The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, met on Tuesday noon, at the sidelines of the tripartite consultative meeting on the Renaissance Dam, with the US Deputy National Security Advisor, Ms. Ellen Woolch, and in presence of the Director of Multi-Organizations at the US National Security Council and the Director of the European and American Affairs at Sudan Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Mohamed Abdalla Al-Toam, and Sudan acting Charge d'Affaires to Washington, Ambassador Magdi Mufadal.

The Foreign Minister has given a review on the composition of governance structures, including the composition of the Sovereign Council and the civilian government, besides the priorities set, top of them are achieving peace, addressing the economic situation, and solving the grievances.

She pointed to the formation of the Higher Peace Council, the independent Human Rights Commission and the agreement to open an office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Khartoum, and shed light on the opening of humanitarian tracks throughout Sudan.

The minister stated that the transitional government will work to prepare for fair elections in the country despite the procedural and logistical challenges surrounding this, pointing out that the European Union and others have shown willingness to provide technical support such as training and capacity building.

On her part, US Deputy National Security Advisor thanked the Minister for the review, praising the great efforts made by the new government despite the short period since its formation, stressing that these steps are welcomed and supported by the United States.

She stressed the US position in support of the new government in all stages of support, starting from the support to the urgent economic needs, the support to the peace efforts, and working to remove the name of Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism.

She stressed the importance of the stability of Sudan, praising the role it has played in achieving peace in some neighboring countries, especially South Sudan and the Central African Republic.