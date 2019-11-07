Sudan: Raja Nicola Affirms Government Resolution to Solve Agricultural Season Problems

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council, Raja Nicola, has affirmed keenness of the transitional period's government to solve the problems facing the agricultural sector and to enable it to contribute to enhancing the Sudanese economy and increasing the national income.

This came in her address at Al-Hurriya (freedom) Square to a festival for distributing agricultural equipment and machinery to a number of states, within the programs and projects of the Commission for Disarmament, Demobilization and Re-integration through support from the Kingdom of Sweden and in partnership with the UNDP.

She said that the support assigned for the states is important for enhancing the farmers' abilities, reclamation of lands, the harvest of Clubs and increasing the productivity.

Raja pointed out that the support represented a genuine move for enhancing the agricultural work in North and South Kordofan, Sennar and the Blue Nile states.

She indicated that Sudan is bestowed by tremendous agricultural resources, but needy for finance and optimum exploitation.