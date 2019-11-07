Sudan: Raja Nicola Affirms Government Resolution to Solve Agricultural Season Problems

6 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council, Raja Nicola, has affirmed keenness of the transitional period's government to solve the problems facing the agricultural sector and to enable it to contribute to enhancing the Sudanese economy and increasing the national income.

This came in her address at Al-Hurriya (freedom) Square to a festival for distributing agricultural equipment and machinery to a number of states, within the programs and projects of the Commission for Disarmament, Demobilization and Re-integration through support from the Kingdom of Sweden and in partnership with the UNDP.

She said that the support assigned for the states is important for enhancing the farmers' abilities, reclamation of lands, the harvest of Clubs and increasing the productivity.

Raja pointed out that the support represented a genuine move for enhancing the agricultural work in North and South Kordofan, Sennar and the Blue Nile states.

She indicated that Sudan is bestowed by tremendous agricultural resources, but needy for finance and optimum exploitation.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.