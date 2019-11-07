Sudan Welcomes Riyadh Agreement Between Yemeni Parties

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry Wednesday issued a press statement on the Riyadh agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council, welcoming the agreement and appreciating the sincere sponsorship of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to the negotiations until they culminated in the final agreement.

The government of Sudan expressed its confidence in the ability of all the concerned parties to end the situation of tension in the south Yemen and to support the chances for reaching a comprehensive solution based on the terms of the political settlement and in a way that contributes to achieving security and stability in Yemen.

The press statement affirmed the continued efforts of Sudan to support and to exert all the possible efforts to restore security and stability in Yemen and to guarantee its unity and territorial integrity.