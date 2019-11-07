Sudan Welcomes Riyadh Agreement Between Yemeni Parties

6 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry Wednesday issued a press statement on the Riyadh agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council, welcoming the agreement and appreciating the sincere sponsorship of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to the negotiations until they culminated in the final agreement.

The government of Sudan expressed its confidence in the ability of all the concerned parties to end the situation of tension in the south Yemen and to support the chances for reaching a comprehensive solution based on the terms of the political settlement and in a way that contributes to achieving security and stability in Yemen.

The press statement affirmed the continued efforts of Sudan to support and to exert all the possible efforts to restore security and stability in Yemen and to guarantee its unity and territorial integrity.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Conflict
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.