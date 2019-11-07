Cameroon: Building On Opportunities to Attain Emergence

opinion

The New Deal regime of President Paul Biya will mark another anniversary on 6 November 2019. For the past 37 years of rule, several catchphrases have been presented to Cameroonians indicating the direction or ambition that the President has for the country. With the desire to make Cameroon an emerging economy by 2035, the anniversary this year is coming at the backdrop of Presidential election of 7 October 2018 which was pegged on the resolve to ensure that the country offers "Great Opportunities" to its citizens. After the "Grand Ambitions" in 2004 and "Greater Achievement" in 2011, the Head of State thinks that the country has come a long way to provide openings which can permit sons and daughters of this country to better attain their goals of self-fulfilment and progress.

The understanding has been that the efforts made over the past years by the people should along the line enable them meet their basic needs and ensure better living conditions. Without having to go down memory lane to see how past catchwords have fared throughout the country, the recent trend has been to square up against certain challenges that clearly impede the Head of State from delivering on a number of promises. Having taken another oath of office on 6 November 2018 which coincided with the anniversary of his accession to power in 1982, President Paul Biya has had to tackle a myriad of urgent concerns be they political, economic, social and so on. While some like the political tension resulting from electoral contest from the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) have come as an attempt to defy State institution by multiplying public demonstrations, others have been ongoing strives which carry the strong germ of making the country drift apart. Some citizens have even gone as far as taking local grievances to foreign countries where they reside by posing acts which have clearly been embarrassing to the image of the country which all citizens ought to identify with no matter the differences in opinion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In any of the situations of discord coming from any segment of the population, the New Deal has sought to proffer short, medium or long term solutions depending on the magnitude of the disagreement. Thus, structures like the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (NCPBM) created on 23 February 2017, the creation on 30 November 2018 of National Commission for the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (NDDR) of former Boko Haram fighters and those who accept to drop arms in the South West and North West Regions, the Major National Dialogue (GND) that took place from 30 September to 4 October 2019 have all come as attempts to ensure that the country remains focused. No matter the volatile nature of the political scene with restive life in the North West and South West Regions, refugee influx in the East Region and internally displaced populations scattered all over Cameroon, the main preoccupation has been how to continuously steer the ship of State to safety. With the overall objective to improve the living conditions of the population, President Paul Biya has constantly lauded the sense of purpose exhibited by Cameroonians and the supportive role of international partners in helping government to move forward. That is why the present package on the 37th anniversary of the New Deal tarries more on this decisive turn in the life of the nation after Presidential elections last year, the hurdles against the fulfilments of promises by the Head of State and the ways such setbacks are being tackled. No matter the difficulties, the major objective has to by in providing health care, education, potable water, electricity and other basic amenities to a vast majority of Cameroonians. It is only by doing so that the people can really understand the meaning of economic emergence.