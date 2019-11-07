Nigeria: Tallen Demands More Support for Ladies Pro Golfers

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Paullen Tallen has made a passionate appeal for a more understanding among the players of the game to assist in creating avenue for more Nigerian ladies to turn professionals.

While receiving the association of Ladies Professional Golfers of Nigeria led by the number one Lady pro golfer, Uloma Mbuko Ogbuokiri in her office in Abuja, the minister said she is ready to collaborate with the Association to create befitting job opportunities for young ladies.

"This present administration is not living any stone unturned in its quest to give Ladies and Women opportunities to showcase their talents among their peers so as not to play a second fiddle"

According to the statement signed by the Head of Media and Publicity of the LPGAN, Kayode Adeniyi, the minister who was happy to receive the delegation which included Iyene Essien, a 13-year-old golfer who just returned to Nigeria after representing the country at the HJGT 2nd Annual World Championship in Orange County National Golf Club, Panther Lake in the USA commended LPGAN for raising and mentoring young girls to be future Professional Golfers.

Speaking earlier, Uloma Mbuko Ogbuokiri, told the Minister that the Ladies Professional Golfers Association Of Nigeria, established in 2015 is geared towards inspiring and empowering women and young Girls through professional golfing

"Our young Association has produced internationally acclaimed professional golfers. One of them is the youngest Female Golfer in Africa, Miss Georgia Oboh as well as the first black African to be certified Class 'A' and Titleist Performance Institute, TPI, Golf Professional, Mrs Uloma Mbuko Ogbuokiri".

She urged the Minister to support in the areas of creating and Sponsors tournaments aimed at assisting the young ladies to achieve their desired objectives.

Tallen was later decorated as a member of LPGAN Board of Trustees.