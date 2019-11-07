Somalia: Foreign Minister Meets With Top UN Official

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad received the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), Mr. Adam Abdelmoula in his Mogadishu office.

Mr. Adam is the newly appointed to the position by the United Nations Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. António Guterres.

The two discussed reviews on humanitarian affairs in the country with a new UN Deputy Representative.

Ambassador Awad who welcomed the new UN official also affirmed Somalia's international commitments to cooperate with the UN institutions in the country to join hands in all efforts to address all humanitarian, political and security issues, pointing out to stand to help those affected by drought.