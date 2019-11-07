Libya: Italy Accepts Over 100 Africans Trapped in Libya

7 November 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Ahmed Zayed

Tripoli — MORE than 100 African nationals stranded in war-torn Libya have been relocated to Italy over the past year.

Some 54 vulnerable refuges from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan were relocated to the European country on Tuesday this week.

Among them are 23 children, 13 of whom have been separated from their parents and wider family. They had earlier been evacuated to Niger.

Most of them had previously been held in detention in Libya for prolonged periods, where they faced terrible conditions, human rights abuses and the rising threat of being caught up in the hostilities.

"Refugees in Libya continue to face a dire situation, struggling to access the basics needed to survive," said Jean-Paul Cavalieri, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative in Libya.

The envoy said Italy and Niger had shown much-needed solidarity towards refugees.

This is the second humanitarian relocation from Niger to Italy carried out by UNHCR, after the first group of 51 people was transferred in November last year.

However, thousands more need the same support.

"It's crucial that other countries in the international community come forward with more places, and faster processes, to help us evacuate more vulnerable refugees in Libya to safety," Cavalieri said.

Prior to this week's evacuation, UNHCR has evacuated more than 5 100 refugees and asylum-seekers out of Libya to other countries since 2017.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Libya
Legal Affairs
North Africa
Migration
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.