Nigeria: FCT Police Arrest 42 Over Rape Allegations, Other Crimes

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday said it arrested 42 suspects over rape, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the territory.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command, Bala Ciroma, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja.

He said 26 of the suspects were from kidnap syndicates arrested during a joint counter kidnapping operation involving the police, the military and other security agencies tagged "Operation Sharan Daji".

Mr Ciroma said the suspects were part of different kidnap syndicates operating along Kuje, Rubochi, Kwali and Abaji axis of the FCT.

He said that the exhibits recovered from the suspects were four locally fabricated fire arms, one dane gun with 10-round cylinder loader, four cartridges and three cutlasses.

The commissioner said three face masks, 24 wraps of dry leaves suspected to be marijuana, several identity cards and charms were also recovered from the suspects.

He said that the police operatives attached to Gwagwalada Area Command on October 28 arrested one Juri Abubakar, 30, a member of a kidnap syndicate, at Yangoji area of the FCT following a tip off.

Mr Ciroma said the suspect had admitted to supplying food to other members of the syndicate who had threatened to kidnap a victim but were foiled by the 'prompt' intervention of the police.

He said the suspect was arrested before the execution of the act, adding that efforts were being made to arrest five other members of the syndicate.

The commissioner said five suspects, Zaharadeen Abubakar, 23; Hamza Garba, 25; Usman Ibrahim, 25; Jubril Yusuf, 24 and Ismail Omadivi were on November 2 arrested by police operatives attached to Abaji Division.

He said Mr Omadivi, a student of the University of Abuja, and others were arrested for conniving and threatening to kidnap their targeted victim who reported to the police.

Mr Ciroma said the suspects had demanded for N500,000 from their target before they were apprehended by the operatives, adding that three cutlasses, one Samsung phone, one smart card and one knife were recovered from the suspects.

Others

He said that operatives on the Joint Counter Kidnapping Operation along Kuje-Abaji axis on October 31 arrested one Mohammed Maina, 20, a member of a suspected rape syndicate.

The commissioner said that the suspect had confessed to intercepting their unsuspecting victims and forcefully had carnal knowledge of them at night.

He said that efforts were being made to arrest other members of the syndicate who were still at large.

Mr Ciroma said that police operatives attached to Mabushi Division on November 4 arrested one Demi Ejegi, 65, caught in the act of raping a 3-year old child.

He said that the suspect had told police during investigation that they were sharing meal together "when the urge to defile the child came over him".

The commissioner said operatives attached to Anti-One Chance Unit in the command on October 31 arrested one Ezenwodo Orioha, 65 at his hideout in Karimo Village for aiding 'one chance' robbery.

He said the suspect told the operative during investigation that he was a native doctor who prepares charms for the syndicates before setting out for operations.

Mr Ciroma said all the suspects would be arraigned in court on conclusion of investigations. (NAN)