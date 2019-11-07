Ghana: Air Force Pip Police to Lift Gt. Accra Handball Trophy

The Ghana Air Force women handball team triumphed over the Ghana Police to lift the maiden Ghana Gas Greater Accra handball knockout competition played at the Burma Camp courts.

The court, filled with fans of both teams, saw the experienced law enforcers who participated in the 2019 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League in Nigeria, dominate the first half and led with a 11-10 goal margin.

Many expected Police dominance to continue with a stretch in the score line after their splendid performance in Nigeria, which saw them win seven out of eight matches.

But Air Force resumed the second half with gusto; dictated and outplayed their opponents till the final blast of the whistle, with the scores a 25-22 to emerge victorious.

On their way to the final, Air Force accounted for the Ghana Prisons Service women, defeating them 22-20.

Regina Daime of Ghana Air Force was adjudged the goal queen with nine goals.

In the Men finals, Prisons triumphed over Police to seal an all important victory.

Prisons began in the first half with a high pressing attacking display which unsettled the Police defence to concede a seven-goal difference to end the first half.

Both teams entertained handball fans at the Burma Camp court in the second half with rich skills on display, but Prisons who did not want to fail their fans, played a more determined game to beat Ghana Police by 32-26 to win their first Trophy 2019.

Jacob Tetteh of Prisons and Latif Sadik of Police both received red cards.