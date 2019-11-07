Ghana: ARS Launches 80th Anniversary Celebration

Tadzewu — The 80th anniversary celebration of the Church of the Apostles Revelation Society (ARS) was launched last Saturday at Tadzewu in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region.

The event which would begin from December 20 to 27, this year, has the theme; Harnessing our collective gains: Building our future in unity.

The occasion was also used to break grounds for the construction of a tower for the church's bell.

The administrator of the church, Apostle Charles K. Attipoe in his welcome address urged the congregation to rejuvenate themselves and go back to the vision of the founding fathers.

He said this would portray them as God's own chosen people in order to bring light to the entire world.

"Today is exactly 80 years when the church was founded by the late Prophet G.K.N Wovenu, the first spiritual leader of the ARS, it was therefore, fitting and proper to remember the day in the annals of the church," he added.

The church, he explained, has an enviable record and history of numerous spiritual and religious accomplishments at national and international level.

Apostle Attipoe urged the congregants to remember the many individuals whose personal contributions and sacrifices has brought the church to its current state.

"Let us remember the immediate past president, the first board of trustees, the hierarchy of the clergy, the many institutions of the church and the very hard working women whose unique sacrifices and contributions has become the shining light of the world", he stated.

The church bell, he indicated, would serve as the liaison instrument between the church and the congregation.

The secretary of the Board of Trustees of the church, Professor John Bright K. Aheto, who chaired the programme expressed optimism that the church would one day re-unite and called for peace and unity to prevail adding that; "No organisation can develop without peace and unity, let us use this occasion to pray for the change of hearts to enable the church achieve its mission and vision.