Ghana: 5 Member Constitution Committee for SWAG

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has appointed a five-member committee tasked with reviewing the constitution of the sports journalists welfare body.

The members include lawyers Prosper Harrison Addo and Eva Okyere with SWAG General Secretary Charles Osei Asibey, Mathias Tibu and Akosua Addai Amoo.

As part of their mandate, the committee will structure the draft constitution of the association as well as manage the process of its promulgation.

They are expected to begin work within the next few days, with their final work submitted to the general assembly for their input before its final promulgation.