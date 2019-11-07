Nigeria: I Requested for Sarah Alade's Appointment - Ahmed

7 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Ndubuisi Francis

Abuja — The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed has hailed the appointment of a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CNN), Dr. Sarah Alade as the Special Adviser on Finance and Economy to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued by her Special Adviser, Media and Communication, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, Ahmed said: "It is gratifying to receive the news about the appointment

of Dr. Sarah Alade by President Muhammadu Buhari, Commander- in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, as Special Adviser on Finance and Economy.

"I made an express request to have Dr. Alade join the team to support us in the work with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC)."

"Dr. Alade is obviously coming into her new role with a vast experience in finance and economy. I wish to express my profound gratitude to President Buhari for his foresight and diligence in selecting and picking our best brains as we strive to get our economy working again."

