Ghana: Registration for Accra Seniors Open Tourney to End Nov 24

Mr Peter Annan, Coordinator of the 17th Accra Seniors Open tennis championship, has announced that registration for the competition would end on November 24.

Consequently, he has urged interested players to purchase registration forms at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC), organisers of the event.

Registration was opened in October for the 17th edition of the championship, which is slated from November 28 to December 7 on the clay courts at the ALTC.

The ALTC has pegged forms for the tournament between GH¢30 and GH¢40.

Mr Annan explained that players who are billed to compete in the Men's and Ladies singles between the age range of 39 - 65 must purchase forms at GH¢20; semi- professionals from 30 years and men and women who will be competing in the doubles competition must also purchase the forms at GH¢30.

Semi and singles professional participants must purchase forms at GH¢40.

It will attract senior players from the ages of 39 to 75 and over, to battle for honours in the various categories.

Mr Annan told the Times Sports that participants will compete in events such as Ladies Singles, Men's Singles, Semi and Singles Professional, Ladies Doubles, Men's Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

He said the draw for the competition will be held on November 25, with results posted on the club's notice board on November 26 for cross-checking by participants.

He urged players in the respective categories to register to participate.

The event under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) is also being supported by Akai House Clinic, Babolat Sports, Ecobank, SIC Life, Alisa Hotels, GOIL, FedEx, Voltic, Bank of Africa, Atlantic Group, De Simone Group, All Afra Electricals, Nissan and First Atlantic Bank.