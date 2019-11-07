Ghana: UEW Impasse - Afenyo-Markin Calls On Governing Council to Act On Eoco Report

Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency is asking the Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) to take appropriate action on the report that exonerated Professor Mawutor Avoke, a former Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university.

In a letter dated October 24, 2019, the lawmaker urged the council to ensure fairness and justice prevails in the matter.

"I expect in the interest of justice and fairness, your council upon receipt of this report will do the needful and take appropriate action. I need to reiterate that Ghanaians are following the events of the University of Education, Winneba keenly."

Prof. Avoke and five others were asked to step aside in 2017 to allow the Economic and Organised Office (EOCO) to conduct investigations into allegations of procurement breaches made against them by Reverend Father Professor Afful Bronyi, the current Vice Chancellor of the university.

However, the findings of EOCO indicted Prof Afful-Broni, while Prof Avoke and Dr Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie were exonerated of any wrongdoing.

"I have read in full detail the report of EOCO and it appears regrettably that Reverend Father Prof Afful-Broni who was the lead complainant of the procurement irregularities and persistently urged my office to pursue same was indicted whereas his boss, Prof Mawutor Avoke and the Finance Officer, Dr Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie were completely exonerated by EOCO of any wrongdoing."

On May 18, 2017, EOCO received two petitions from Mr Afenyo-Markin through Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education on an alleged case of procurement infractions and improper governance system.

The petitions stated that the mode of selection of Sparkx Ghana Ltd, Paa Badu Construction Ltd and C-Deck Ltd for the award of various contracts by the University did not follow procurement rules.

Among other things, the petitions alleged that the three per cent on investment paid all management staff of the University is unlawful, that there was failure to use the Competitive Tendering process in the purchase of eight pick-ups which cost GH¢800,000.00 by the University, that of all fees paid to Professor Anamua's son as maintenance fees for the installation of software by the University raised issue of conflict of interest.

Other allegations were that the process leading to the award of contract for the construction of the North Campus road of UEW was without due process.

The EOCO said it found as untrue the allegation that the mode of selection of Paa Badu Constructions Ltd and C-Deck Ltd for the award of various contracts by the University did not follow procurement rules since the procurement rules were duly followed.

The findings noted that the three per cent investment paid to all management staff of the University was lawful.

It said the allegation that the University failed to use Competitive Tendering process in the purchase of the eight pick-ups which cost GH¢800,000.00 cannot be substantiated and merely speculative.

The findings further indicated that the two per cent paid to Prof. Anamuah's son as maintenance fees for the installation of software by the university raise issues of conflict of interest is also untrue and not substantiated by evidence.