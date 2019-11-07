Ghana: Major Mahama Murder Case Adjourned to Nov 11

An Accra High Court on Tuesday adjourned to November 11, 2019, the case in which 14 persons are standing trial for the alleged murder of late Major Maxwell Mahama.

The case was adjourned at the request of the prosecutor, Mrs Evelyn Keelson, who told the court prosecution had a challenge transferring the original copy of a document from the District Magistrate Court to the High Court.

So far, the state had invited 13 out of the 14 witnesses that would testify.

The content of the document was not stated in court, but the Ghanaian Times gathered that it is document, which one of the witnesses would rely on to give evidence.

The late Major Mahama, an officer with the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp, Accra, was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region, and on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused are William Baah, an Assembly member of Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.