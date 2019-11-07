Ghana: Krowor MP Donates Dual Desks to Schools in Municipality

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Krowor Constituency, Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, has presented 100 dual desks to be distributed to schools in the Krowor municipality as part of her share of the MP's Common Fund.

Presenting the desks, the MP and Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, said the gesture was meant to increase enrolment and also offer students a sound environment to study.

According to her, books, uniforms and construction of more classroom blocks among others in the municipality were means of ensuring everyone of school going age got access to education.

She stressed on the tireless efforts being made by her and the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for KroMA, to make education very necessary and a must and urged parents to encourage their children to attend school.

Receiving the furniture, Mrs Gloria Clark, Director of Education for KroMA, thanked the MP and promised to ensure that the desks were put to good use .

Mrs Clark pleaded with the MP and MCE to help complete all ongoing educational infrastructure projects in the municipality to increase enrollment and put an end to the shift system.

The MP was accompanied by the MCE, Mr Joshua Nii Bortey and other directors from the assembly.