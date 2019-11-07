Ghana: GIS Receives Equipment From German Federal Police

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has taken delivery of Information Communication Technology (ICT) and document checking equipment, to detect fake documents at the Kotoka International Airport.

It was presented by the German Federal Police through the German Embassy in Accra, to enable the GIS to thoroughly equip its personnel to easily identify fake documents and identity thefts.

The items were barcode scanners, cameras, laptops, printers, hops and other ICT accessories.

Presenting the items to the GIS yesterday at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, German Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Dirk Kattlun, underscored the need to strengthen the various entries of the country against terrorism.

He said the aim of the presentation was to strengthen the immigration personnel at the airport, as it is the most important point of entry into the country, and also departure to the outside world.

Mr Kattlun said the fight against identity theft and fake documents were a global concern which calls for collaborations and technical support among countries.

He noted that the training of security personnel and equipping them with the needed logistics in their line of duty was paramount in security matters.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Kwame Takyi, who expressed gratitude to the German government said, GIS had over the years strengthened its cooperation with almost all the European Union security agencies, and their support towards operations of the Service had been overwhelming.