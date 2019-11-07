Ghana: Vote 'Yes' to Sustain Democracy, Good Governance - MCE

7 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ayawaso East Assembly, Hajia Salma Sani Adams-Kuta, has stressed the need for eligible voters to vote on the upcoming district level elections and referendum to sustain democracy, good governance and the rule of law.

She explained that the amendment of Articles 243(1) and 55(3) would ensure accountability, probity and transparency in local governance and appealed to other stakeholders to collaborate with the assemblies to ensure that the citizenry who are eligible voters exercise their franchise to make the elections and referendum successful and peaceful.

Hajia Adams-Kuta made the call at the education, sensitisation and creation of awareness of traditional authorities and traders in the municipality to whip up residents enthusiasm to vote massively for 'yes' on the referendum on December 17, 2019.

"The sensitisation, education and awareness creation of the citizenry will be ongoing to ensure that the citizenry developed interest in the exercises and I appeal to traders and traditional authorities to vote yes to attain the 75 per cent of the votes for the proposal to be passed by Parliament.

"It is aimed at the referendum, a proposed amendment to the 1992 Constitution which will allow for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and allow political parties to be involved in local elections. I assured you of the assembly's continuous support and assistance towards growth and development in the municipality and as stakeholders you must get involve in our activities.

A Senior Civic Education Officer for Greater Accra, Rexford Mensah Bonsu, noted that all must endeavour to vote during the referendum since it was a civic responsibility of the citizenry to vote to enhance democracy, good governance, accountability, probity and transparency.

The Chairman of Ayawaso East Council of Zongo Chiefs, Chief Seidu Louis, commended the assembly for their initiative and pledged the support and assistance of the traditional authorities towards enhancing livelihoods in the municipality.

