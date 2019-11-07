Ghana: Two in Court for Defrauding Parishioner of Gh¢100,000

7 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

Two self-styled businessmen appeared before an Accra Circuit Court yesterday for defrauding parishioner of the Saint Peters Catholic Church of GH¢100,000.00.

The accused, Benjamin Nii Ayi Bonte and Rexford Acquaye, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding under false pretence.

The court, presided by Ruby Quaison, granted Acquaye GH¢20,000.00 bail with two sureties, and adjourned the case to November 18.

The facts are that, the complainant (name withheld), parishioner, travelled to Cape Coast and passed the night in a guest house, where he met Acquaye.

The court heard that Acquaye told the complainant that he was a National Security personnel, working at the Jubilee House, Accra, and that he knew a man in charge of government auction cars, who could assist him buy cars.

When the complainant arrived in Accra, he told his colleagues of the supposed opportunity to purchase auction cars, and they agreed to acquire ten of the vehicles for GH¢10,000.00 each.

In April 2018, accused took three cars to the complainant, and collected GH¢100,000.00 and passport photographs of the parishioners from him (complainant) for registration of the cars before the remaining seven cars were delivered.

The complainant provided the photographs, and accused took them (victims) to the Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and drove three vehicles to the place, and asked them to wait at the entrance while accused went to DVLA office for the processing of documents.

However, the accused escaped with two of the cars, leaving one behind, and accused threatened the complainant that the car was a stolen one, and if he failed to return it, they (accused) would publish the complainant's name in the media.

The complainant lodged a complaint with the Osu Police, leading to the arrest of Bonte, who admitted to the offence during investigation, and pleaded for time to refund the money, but failed.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.