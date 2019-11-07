Ghana: Two in Court for Defrauding Parishioner of Gh¢100,000

Two self-styled businessmen appeared before an Accra Circuit Court yesterday for defrauding parishioner of the Saint Peters Catholic Church of GH¢100,000.00.

The accused, Benjamin Nii Ayi Bonte and Rexford Acquaye, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding under false pretence.

The court, presided by Ruby Quaison, granted Acquaye GH¢20,000.00 bail with two sureties, and adjourned the case to November 18.

The facts are that, the complainant (name withheld), parishioner, travelled to Cape Coast and passed the night in a guest house, where he met Acquaye.

The court heard that Acquaye told the complainant that he was a National Security personnel, working at the Jubilee House, Accra, and that he knew a man in charge of government auction cars, who could assist him buy cars.

When the complainant arrived in Accra, he told his colleagues of the supposed opportunity to purchase auction cars, and they agreed to acquire ten of the vehicles for GH¢10,000.00 each.

In April 2018, accused took three cars to the complainant, and collected GH¢100,000.00 and passport photographs of the parishioners from him (complainant) for registration of the cars before the remaining seven cars were delivered.

The complainant provided the photographs, and accused took them (victims) to the Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and drove three vehicles to the place, and asked them to wait at the entrance while accused went to DVLA office for the processing of documents.

However, the accused escaped with two of the cars, leaving one behind, and accused threatened the complainant that the car was a stolen one, and if he failed to return it, they (accused) would publish the complainant's name in the media.

The complainant lodged a complaint with the Osu Police, leading to the arrest of Bonte, who admitted to the offence during investigation, and pleaded for time to refund the money, but failed.