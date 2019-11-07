Ghana: Manna Mission Opens Nursing College in Ghana

7 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Manna Mission Incorporated has commissioned the Manna Nursing College atTeshie in Accra to facilitate the training of Christ-centered professional nurses in the country.

The Manna Nursing College is being run in partnership with the Oral Roberts University's Anna Vaughn College of Nursing in the USA.

The President of Manna Mission, Rev. Dr Seth Ablorh ahead of the commissioning said "the nursing college will provide holistic training to would-be nurses, we realise out of our interaction with newly trained nurses at the Manna Mission Hospital that there is a shortage of relevant skillset leading to us often refreshing the skills of nurses through regular training, the Manna Nursing School therefore will close the gap by providing the relevant skillset for today's healthcare delivery".

Rev. Dr Ablorh who is an alumnus of the Oral Roberts University said, "and we are proud to support our alumnus across the globe. Through state of the art technology, we will deliver quality training to our students here in Ghana."

The former chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah who commissioned the facility said "Today we are commissioning and dedicating the Manna Nursing College for the education of Christ-centered and compassionate nurses. This school will train and equip qualified and skillful nurses to take care of pregnant women, their babies, and the general population".

The President of the Oral Roberts University, William Wilson who graced the commissioning ceremony, expressed his excitement at the commissioning. "Rev Dr Seth Ablorh is an alumnus of the Oral Roberts University and we are proud to support our alumnus across the globe, through state of the art technology, we will deliver quality training to our students here in Ghana".

The commissioning of the nursing college marked the climax of the 30th anniversary celebration of Manna Mission.

Manna Mission in 30 years has established the Manna Mission Church, Manna Mission Hospital, Manna Bible Institute and the Manna Mission Academy transforming society through these institutions.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.