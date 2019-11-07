Nigeria: Maina Arrives Court in a Wheelchair

The former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, Thursday, appeared in a wheelchair for his trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Mr Maina's trial was stalled on Tuesday due to his reported ill health. A prosecutor had questioned the health report brought to the hospital to announce Mr Maina's ill health.

Mr Maina, who was in hiding for almost two years, was eventually arrested by the State Security Service (SSS) which had hitherto been accused of shielding him from arrest.

The SSS then handed over Mr Maina to the anti-graft agency, EFCC, which had declared him wanted for over a year.

Mr Maina was arraigned on October 25 and pleaded not guilty to the 12-count charge of N100 billion pension fraud brought against him.

He is being prosecuted by the EFCC on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious accounts and other fraudulent activities.

On Thursday, Mr Maina was wheeled into the courtroom by two prison wardens.

The court is to rule on his bail application today.