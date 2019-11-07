Central Africa: ICC Trial Chamber VI to deliver sentence in Ntaganda case on 7 November 2019

Photo: justiceinfo
Bosco Ntaganda
7 November 2019
International Criminal Court (The Hague)

On 7 November 2019 at 10:00 (The Hague local time), the Trial Chamber VI of the International Criminal Court ("ICC" or "the Court"), will deliver its decision on sentencing in the case The Prosecutor v. Bosco Ntaganda pursuant to article 76 of the Rome Statute. Trial Chamber VI, composed of Judge Robert Fremr, Presiding Judge, Judge Kuniko Ozaki and Judge Chang-ho Chung will deliver its decision in open court in Courtroom 1.

On 8 July 2019, Trial Chamber VI found Mr Bosco Ntaganda guilty, beyond reasonable doubt, of 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, committed in Ituri, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in 2002-2003. This verdict is currently subject to appeals.

According to the ICC legal texts, judges may impose an imprisonment sentence of maximum 30 years or life imprisonment when justified by the extreme gravity of the crime and the individual circumstances of the convicted person, and/ or a fine. The Chamber has received submissions from the parties and participants regarding the possible sentence, heard witnesses and admitted evidence, and held a hearing on the matter on 17-20 September 2019.

More on This
Bosco Ntaganda, Congo-Kinshasa Warlord Gets 30 Years in Jail
DR Congo Warlord Bosco Ntaganda Guilty of War Crimes
DR Congo Warlord Pleads Not Guilty at Hague
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 International Criminal Court. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Central Africa
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Human Rights
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.