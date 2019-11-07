Central Africa: ICC Trial Chamber VI to deliver sentence in Ntaganda case on 7 November 2019

On 7 November 2019 at 10:00 (The Hague local time), the Trial Chamber VI of the International Criminal Court ("ICC" or "the Court"), will deliver its decision on sentencing in the case The Prosecutor v. Bosco Ntaganda pursuant to article 76 of the Rome Statute. Trial Chamber VI, composed of Judge Robert Fremr, Presiding Judge, Judge Kuniko Ozaki and Judge Chang-ho Chung will deliver its decision in open court in Courtroom 1.

On 8 July 2019, Trial Chamber VI found Mr Bosco Ntaganda guilty, beyond reasonable doubt, of 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, committed in Ituri, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in 2002-2003. This verdict is currently subject to appeals.

According to the ICC legal texts, judges may impose an imprisonment sentence of maximum 30 years or life imprisonment when justified by the extreme gravity of the crime and the individual circumstances of the convicted person, and/ or a fine. The Chamber has received submissions from the parties and participants regarding the possible sentence, heard witnesses and admitted evidence, and held a hearing on the matter on 17-20 September 2019.