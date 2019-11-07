Somalia: Puntalnd MPs Kick Out Speaker After Chaotic Confrontation

Puntland MPs have finally kicked out Speaker Abdi Hakim Dhobo who they accused of violating the constitution and mobilizing clan forces at the parliament building.

The morning vote against a backdrop of a Wednesday chaos in which 4 people were killed and several others injured in Garowe, Puntland's capital city.

49 out of 53 Mps voted to kick out the speaker. But in an ealier interview, the speaker alleged that Puntalnd had been taken hostage by one clan which was forcing the rest out Garowe town. He argued that all clans had a right to live in Garowe.

On Wednesday, 4 people were killed, including 2 soldiers in Garowe, the capital city of Puntland in a stand off to impeach the speaker.

The fierce clashes which left several other people injured started when the police forces and parliamentary body guards faced off last night, after the lawmakers filed a motion to remove the speaker from office.

Among the dead civilians is a prominent Garowe businessman identified as Dhigaweyne who was caught in the cross fire.

At least 40 MPs on Wednesday night met to plot for the of the speaker. The Deputy speaker had given a greenlight for the motion to be tabled, but it was not debated.

The Deputy speaker had told a media conference that the speaker had created divisions in the house and was the source of the no-confidence motion that had been filed against the regional President Said Dani.

It is said that the speaker was working at the behest of Villa Somalia who want to punish President Dani for his support for the embattled Jubaland Leader Sheihk Madobe.

Puntaland leaders say that Mogadishu has resorted to funding elders, youth and a section of politicians to destabilize Puntland's government.

